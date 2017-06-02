William meets PC who helped bomb victims while his own daughter was missing

The Duke of Cambridge has met a police officer who tended to those injured in the Manchester terror attack while frantically searching for his own daughter.

Pc Michael Buckley, 47, was off duty and waiting for 15-year-old Stephanie outside the Ariana Grande concert when the bomb exploded.

Ventnor Brewer who spoke with the Duke of Cambridge during a visit to at Manchester Cathedral

He was eventually reunited with the teenager, who suffered concussion and some crush injuries, in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Buckley was among the first responders to meet William as he visited Greater Manchester Police headquarters on Friday morning.

William was met by Chief Constable Ian Hopkins before hearing from those involved in the response to the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena.

Recalling the aftermath of the bombing, Mr Buckley told the Press Association: "When I walked into the foyer of the arena it was absolute devastation, there were people screaming, others crying and others making no sound at all.

The message left by the Duke of Cambridge in a book of condolence at Manchester Cathedral

"I knew my daughter was in there somewhere."

As he helped those caught up in the attack, he desperately tried to make contact with Stephanie.

"I eventually met her in a hotel in the early hours of the morning," Mr Buckley said.

"She just ran to me and grabbed hold of me but I couldn't hold her because I was covered in other people's blood."

Mr Buckley said the Duke had questioned him about the attack, adding: "He was asking if we were getting enough support.

"It's nice that he took the time out to come and show us what we did is appreciated."

William also spoke to Christopher Jenkins, 29, a PCSO who was off duty on the night of the bombing but, as he lives close to Manchester Arena, was one of the first on the scene.

Mr Jenkins said: "It was absolute chaos. People were screaming and running in different directions.

"I was just trying to feed back to communications as much as I could."

He added: "Prince William was asking us about what happened. He's a good lad.

"He was showing us respect and showing us gratitude for what we did."

The Duke later visited Manchester Cathedral, where he met volunteers and workers who had helped following the bombing.

He praised the response of people in the city in the wake of the attack.

In a book of condolence at the cathedral, he wrote: "Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world.

"My thoughts are with all those affected."

Haseeb Khan, 23, who with twin brother Bilal delivered food and water to emergency workers the day after the attack, said: "He said we were a shining light for the young Manchester community and I think those words will stay with me for a long time."

William also met Ventnor Brewer, studio manager of the Sacred Tattoo Studio in Chorlton, one of the tattoo parlours which has been offering bee tattoos to raise money for victims of the bombing.

The 37-year-old said: "I think everyone has conveyed to him the resilience of the city.

"There are some beautiful people here today and it's a privilege to share their stories."

Mr Brewer was asked by the Duke if his tattoos, which were visible on his neck, went "all the way down" and replied: "Pretty much."

William later made a private visit to Manchester Children's Hospital to meet attack victims and their families.