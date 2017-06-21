West Yorkshire resident calls 999 to report the Queen for not wearing a seat belt

All eyes were on the Queen today as she arrived at the Palace of Westminster for the state opening of parliament.

Yet one pedantic onlooker felt compelled to dial 999 when they spotted that the monarch was not wearing a seat belt to travel in her official car.

West Yorkshire Police posted on Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that they had received an emergency call relating to the Queen's observance of road safety laws.

She was at the House to deliver the Queen's Speech, and was later pictured at the Royal Ascot race meeting.

Although being caught without wearing a seat belt could result in a fine, this would not technically apply to the monarch, as she is immune from prosecution. In British law, all crimes are considered an offence against the Crown.

She is sometimes advised by police not to wear a belt for security reasons, so she can more easily be protected if shots are fired at the vehicle.

The Queen has previously been pictured driving around her country estates without a seat belt, but they are not a legal requirement when driving on private land.