WATCH: Council apologises after road sweeper video goes viral

Staff at Hyndburn Council have issued an apology after hilarious footage featuring one their workers in a mechanical sweeper was shared on social media.

The video which appears to show the mechanical sweeper slowly making its way up Bath Street without picking up any of the rubbish on the litter-strewn pavement has been viewed over two-thousand times.

The footage was shared to Hyndburn Chat Facebook page by frustrated resident Kevin Carroll who captured the footage on Bath Street on 17 January.

According to Kevin, residents resorted to collecting the rubbish from the verge themselves and filled 12 sacks of waste.

Exasperated neighbours were forced to collect the waste after the rubbish was left on the verge for over a week.

The Council issued an apology yesterday and thanked residents for assisting in picking up the litter.

A Council spokesperson said: “Obviously the mechanical sweeping in Bath Street was not up to the usual high standard and of course we will be speaking with the driver and taking any appropriate action in due course. We would like to apologise and thank the resident who assisted in litter picking the footpath.”