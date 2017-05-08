Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to face voters in Question Time special

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will face voters in a Question Time special after refusing to take part in a head-to-head TV leaders debate.

The BBC has announced plans for two programmes hosted by veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby, the first allowing the public to quiz the Prime Minister and Mr Corbyn while a second will involve Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon.

Mrs May has repeatedly refused to take part in TV debates, while Mr Corbyn vowed he would not take part in a televised showdown if it only involved opposition leaders.

Mrs May and Mr Corbyn are appearing on June 2 and Mr Farron and Ms Sturgeon on June 4.