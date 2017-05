SPAR is recalling its Tikka Chicken Chunks because it may contain small pieces of glass.

This could of course present a safety risk, so the supermarket has advised customers to not eat the product - instead returning it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.

The affected products are a pack size of 140g with Use by date of 19 May 2017, and bar code: 501035823355. No other SPAR products are known to be affected.