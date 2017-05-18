Police probe into high rate of baby deaths at Chester hospital

Police have launched an investigation following a number of deaths of babies at a hospital.

Cheshire Constabulary has launched the investigation following "a greater number of baby deaths and collapses" at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

The probe will focus on the deaths of eight babies but will also review seven further deaths and six non-fatal collapses which happened during the year-long period.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nigel Wenham said: "In May 2017, The Countess of Chester Hospital Foundation Trust contacted Cheshire Constabulary regarding neonatal services at the hospital.

"This was in relation to a greater number of baby deaths and collapses than normally expected during the period of June 2015 and June 2016.

"The hospital also made the constabulary aware of a number of independent reviews that they had commissioned into these deaths.

"As a result, Cheshire Constabulary has launched an investigation, which will focus on the deaths of eight babies that occurred between that period where medical practitioners have expressed concern.

"In addition the investigation will also conduct a review of a further seven baby deaths and six non-fatal collapses during the same period.

"We recognise that this investigation will have a significant impact on all of the families involved, staff and patients at the hospital and the public. Parents of the babies are being updated on the investigation and will be supported throughout the process by specially trained officers. We are committed to carrying out the investigation as quickly as possible.

"The investigation is in its very early stages. We are unable to provide any further details at this time."