'No Britons involved' in Paris shooting but travel advice updated

No British citizens are believed to have been caught up in a shooting incident outside the Louvre in Paris, Downing Street has said.

A French soldier shot and seriously injured a man in a shopping area beneath the famous museum after he tried to attack him and shouted "Allahu akbar", officials have said.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said travel advice for the French capital had been amended due to the incident.

"There is no indication of any British nationals involved in this.

"The travel advice to Paris has been updated, basically exercising caution in the area affected. Our threat level remains where it is.

"The Foreign Office has been liaising with their counterparts in France. Obviously, we are ready to assist if required," he told a regular Westminster briefing.

Police union official Yves Lefebvre said the man was carrying two backpacks and two machetes, and launched an attack when soldiers told the man he could not enter with his bags.