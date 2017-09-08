Man's penis 'sawed off' in horrific industrial accident

A worker is seriously ill in hospital after his penis was apparently 'sawed off' in an horrific industrial accident.

Paramedics were called to the scene in the village of Moreton Valence near Gloucester at 3.48pm on Monday to reports of a man with a serious groin injury.

An air ambulance was sent to the incident but the man was transferred to hospital by road ambulance where he underwent eight hours of emergency surgery.

The victim, thought to be from Gloucester, is now heavily medicated in hospital.

One relative reportedly said his penis had been severed by some sort of saw.

However, the man has had his penis saved by surgeons, family said today.

Doctors are maintaining constant care to treat him following major injuries to his groin.

The family member added that the man's penis had not been lost following efforts by surgeons.

They said: "He is in a lot of pain. This will take a long time to get over.''

The relative also praised the quick thinking actions of another man who was on the scene at the time of the incident.

"He saved his life," he said.

Police also attended the scene but a spokesman said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

She said: "We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 4.30pm on Monday about an incident in Moreton Valence where a man had suffered serious injuries.

"Officers attended and the incident is being treated as non-suspicious. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and will carry out an investigation."

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive confirmed they were now investigating.