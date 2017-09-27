Man charged with murder, arson and attempted murder of two-year-old

A man has been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old woman and the attempted murder of a two-year-old girl.
Leanne Collopy died following a fire at a house in Burnley Road, Rawtenstall, Lancashire, on the morning of July 30.
Firefighters had rescued Ms Collopy, a 39-year-old man and a two-year-old girl from the building.
They were all taken with serious injuries to hospital where Ms Collopy died on August 3.
A post-mortem examination showed she died as a result of burns and multiple stab wounds, said Lancashire Police.
The toddler was released from hospital last week and is recovering, although will need further treatment.
On Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said: "Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Saleem Said, 39, of Woodcroft Street, Rawtenstall, has been charged with the murder of Leanne Collopy, 25, the attempted murder of a two year old girl and arson with intent to endanger life.
"He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday)."
