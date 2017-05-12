It takes 13 mins of a film, 21 pages of a book and 30 days of healthy eating to 'get into it'

It takes 13 minutes of a film, 21 pages of a book and 30 days of a healthy eating regime to 'get into it', a study has found.

Rather than liking something new or getting into a habit immediately, more than seven in ten adults admit there is a 'bedding in' period before they finally settle in.

It also takes 23 days of dieting for it to become easier to stick to and six exercise classes to make it part of your everyday routine.

But on the flip side, it takes an average of 51 days to break a bad habit, such as smoking or eating chocolate.

And three quarters of adults admit they have a tendency to give up too easily.

The study, of 2,000 adults, found 71 per cent say it often takes them some time to get into something new such as a hobby or habit.

Because of this, the average adult needs to attend the gym seven times before it becomes part of their routine, starting to see the effects of a new exercise plan after just nine sessions.

It also emerged that it takes eight weeks to settle into a new job, while getting into the habit of having a regular lunch break at work takes eight days.

You also need to cook a recipe six times before you know it off by heart and spend six days cooking dinner at home to get out of the habit of grabbing a takeaway instead.

A creative hobby, such as knitting or painting, takes around 6 weeks to get into, while a new active hobby like cycling or swimming needs seven weeks before you settle in to it.

You also need to allow two episodes of a new TV series before you are sucked into the plotline but learning something new such as a language or instrument needs eight and a half weeks.

But almost eight in ten admit they find it difficult to stick with a new hobby or habit.

And 58 per cent reckon they would be more likely to succeed at something new, such as a healthy eating regime or going to the gym if they were doing it with someone else.

Researchers also found 56 per cent of people have quit a book before getting to the end, while another 65 per cent have stopped watching a film half way through because they weren't into it.

Others have given up on a diet or healthy eating regime before getting to the end or their goal (39%) and stopped going to the gym or exercise classes earlier than they intended (26%).

Almost 46 per cent of people even admitted they often start a new year, or new season with good intentions of sticking to a new habit or hobby but often end up giving up.

The time it takes to get into the habit of something:

Exercise classes - 6

Gym sessions - 7

Diet - 23 days

Healthy eating regime - 30 days

Having a regular lunch break at work - 8 days

Cooking for dinner instead of getting a takeaway - 6 days

Cooking a new meal or recipe before you know how to make it off by heart - 6 times

Eating lunch sitting down instead of on the go - 7 days

A new book - 21 pages

A new film - 13 minutes

Settle into a new job - 8 weeks

A new creative hobby such as knitting or painting - 6 weeks

A new active hobby such as cycling or rock climbing - 7 weeks

Episodes of a new TV series - 2

A new sport or physical activity - 6 weeks

Learning something new such as a musical instrument or language - 8 and a half weeks