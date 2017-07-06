Emmerdale to lose several characters in 'dramatic' storylines

ITV has promised "dramatic and entertaining plots" in Emmerdale in the coming months will lead to the departure of some of its stars.

However, a spokeswoman would not confirm which actors will be leaving the show in order to avoid ruining storylines for fans.

According to The Sun, cast members Louise Marwood (Chrissie White), John McArdle (Ronnie Hale), Thomas Atkinson (Lachlan White) and Jonathan Wrather (Pierce Harris) are reportedly leaving the programme.

The soap's spokeswoman told the Press Association: "As happens on long running dramas like Emmerdale, stories reach hugely dramatic cliffhangers and it sometimes means the departure of certain characters.

"We don't like to spoil storylines for our viewers so won't be confirming which characters will be leaving the programme.

"However, we have some very dramatic and entertaining plots in the coming months which will keep everyone hooked.

"Emmerdale has never been more successful than it is at the moment – it's winning all the awards and is getting brilliant ratings."

The Sun claimed a source had said: "The cast of Emmerdale are starting to feel concerned for the show's future as one by one all of the regulars are leaving."

The newspaper claimed Wrather's character Pierce will depart this year in the aftermath of raping his wife Rhona Goskirk, played by Zoe Henry.

Marwood's Chrissie and Atkinson's Lachlan are reported to be making an exit from the soap village as the White family is ripped apart following the death of Lawrence White, played by John Bowe.

Recent departures from the soap include Andy Sugden actor Kelvin Fletcher and long-running star John Middleton, who played vicar Ashley Thomas for 20 years.

Emmerdale won the best serial drama prize at the National TV Awards earlier this year, beating rivals Coronation Street and EastEnders.