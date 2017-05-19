Classic 80s soap Dynasty returning to US TV Screens

Dynasty is returning to US TV screens, nearly 30 years after the prime-time soap opera aired its last hair-pulling fight.

The CW network said the reboot will be one of four new series joining its schedule in the 2017-18 season.

The Dynasty remake will put a fresh twist on the show for a new generation of viewers, CW executives said.

Dame Joan Collins and Linda Evans starred in the 1980s series as duelling divas Alexis and Krystle, who clashed in a series of memorable catfights.

Collins won a Golden Globe award for her turn as "superbitch" Alexis. Her performance was one of the key elements of the show, which followed the fortunes of the wealthy Carrington family in Denver, Colorado.

Dynasty was watched by millions of viewers on both sides of the Atlantic, becoming a Saturday night staple on BBC1 in the 1980s.

The CW network said it is open to including original cast members, but the decision is up to the new show's producers, company president Mark Pedowitz said.

The new Dynasty will make its debut in the autumn.