BGT live final moved to Saturday to avoid Manchester bomb benefit concert clash

The live final of Britain's Got Talent has been moved to Saturday night so as not to clash with Sunday's Manchester benefit concert, ITV has confirmed.

Ariana Grande, whose concert last week was the target of a terror attack, will join a host of stars at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground on Sunday evening.

An ITV spokesman said: "Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund.

"ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain's Got Talent final from Sunday night."