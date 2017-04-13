Anyone for a gut-busting 2500 calorie Easter gin freakshake?

To help celebrate the most chocolatey time of the year, the Craft Gin Club has created the Easter Gin Freakshake, a sweet, creamy, boozy treat that's sure to make both gin and confectionary fans very happy indeed!

Clocking in at around 2500 calories (the entire daily recommended calorie intake for an adult male!), it's not for the faint hearted...but it is ridiculously delicious.

The recipe taps into the current trend for so-called 'freakshakes' giant milkshakes topped with an array of confectionary, which cross the line from drink to dessert. Originating in Australia, these indulgent and Instagram-friendly creations have caught on rapidly across the UK.

Craft Gin Club's recipe is a fun and easy take on the freakshake, with a strawberry milkshake base, topped with cream and some favourite Easter treats all with the added bonus of gin!

EASTER GIN FREAKSHAKE

Ingredients:

50ml gin

400ml cold milk

4 scoops strawberry ice cream

2 Cadbury's Creme Eggs

50g assorted chocolate mini eggs Chocolate Easter bunny

2 tbsp sugar syrup

2 tbsp sprinkles

4 tbsp strawberry or chocolate syrup

Stabilised whipping cream*, as desired

For the stabilised whipping cream:

1 1 2 tsp unflavoured gelatin 3 tsp cold water 240ml double cream 60g icing sugar

1 2 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

First, prepare your stabilised whipping cream. Place the cold water in a small bowl and sprinkle gelatin on top. Allow to sit for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, combine double cream, icing sugar and vanilla extract in a chilled mixing bowl. Beat the ingredients together in either a standing mixer or using a hand mixer with the beater attachment.

Once the gelatine has set, microwave it for about 10 seconds until becomes liquid. With your mixer on high, slowly beat the gelatine into the whipping cream until fully combined and cream reaches medium-stiff peaks.

Set the cream aside and prepare your shake. In a blender, add gin, strawberry ice cream and cold milk. Blitz until well combined.

Prepare your shake vessel. Rim the glass with colourful sprinkles, and pour the syrup inside along the walls of the glass. Pour your shake in carefully! and then top with the whipping cream. Assemble your chocolate decorations as desired and enjoy!