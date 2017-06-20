Almost a third of UK drivers are more courteous to female motorists

A new survey has shown that drivers are far more likely to be courteous to a female motorist than a male.

The study, from leasing experts LeaseCar, reported that 32.1 per cent of people admitted that they would be more courteous to a female when thinking about whether to give way or allowing a fellow driver to merge.

In comparison only 9.7 per cent of those asked said they would be more considerate to male drivers - with this figure dropping to just 3.4 per cent when only answered by female drivers.

The statistic comes from a survey which asked people across the UK about their etiquette on the roads, in order to establish how courteous Britain is behind the wheel.

Overall, Edinburgh was deemed the best place for a polite driving experience, judged on a variety of factors such as giving way and assisting breakdowns.

However, for drivers in distress, Belfast was the place you’d be most likely to receive roadside assistance from a fellow driver - 50.9 per cent from the city surveyed said they had stopped to help someone broken down.

According to the report, the most important part of driving etiquette is keeping a safe distance between vehicles to prevent tailgating. 38.1 per cent of the UK voted this as their top requirement.

Saying thank you after being given way by another driver was the second most important factor, getting 23.1 per cent of the vote.

Indicating in plenty of time was judged the third most important point with 20.4 per cent.

Overall, 93 per cent of UK drivers believe they are courteous motorists.

However, 69.6 per cent of UK drivers believe Britain’s roads have become less courteous in the last 10 years.

Men (53 per cent) are more than twice as likely than women (24 per cent) to stop and help someone at the side of the road. And one in five said they’d picked up a hitchhiker

Tim Alcock of LeaseCar said: “The UK is renowned around the world for being a very polite nation, and with 93 per cent of us believing we are courteous behind the wheel, it appears we’re happy to agree with them!

It’s interesting to note how gender can still have an influence in behaviour even in activities such as driving. Whether you’re male or female, saying thank you after being given way, keeping a sensible distance and just being a safe all round driver are solid pieces of advice to adhere to on any journey.”

Top 10 Courteous Driving City’s in the UK

1. Edinburgh

2. Bristol

3. Belfast

4. Brighton

5. Cardiff

6. Glasgow

7. London

8. Leeds

9. Manchester

10. Norwich & Southampton (tie)