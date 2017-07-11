ALDI to create 4,000 new jobs amid aggressive expansion plans

Aldi is to create nearly 4,000 new UK jobs in its largest ever recruitment drive as the German supermarket presses ahead with an aggressive expansion strategy.

The retailer is looking to fill the roles across its stores and regional distribution centres following what it described as a "surge in sales".

The grocer, which has more than 700 UK stores, said that it saw 900,000 new customers walk through its doors last year.

Boss Matthew Barnes said: "We need more high-performing individuals to help us achieve our growth plans.

"In return, we offer market-leading pay and benefits and career development opportunities that are unrivalled in the supermarket sector."

The jobs are predominantly at store assistant, assistant store manager and deputy store manager levels.

Mr Barnes said earlier this year that Aldi could open more than 1,000 new stores, piling further pressure on its more established rivals.

The group said it remains on course to open 1,000 stores by 2022.

"The success of Aldi in the UK is due to the hard work and commitment of our employees, and they are crucial to our future expansion plans," the chief executive added.

The emergence of Aldi and its fellow German grocer Lidl has shaken the grocery sector's so-called Big Four - Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons - who remain locked in a bitter price war sparked by the duo.

Soaring inflation linked to the Brexit-hit pound is expected to see British consumers turn to cheaper options this year, providing a further boost for the pair.