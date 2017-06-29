Adele tells fans: I don't know if I'll ever tour again

Adele has hinted that she may never tour again.

The Hello singer, 29, shocked fans by hinting that she could call an end to life on the road with a signed, handwritten note published in the programme for her Wembley Stadium gig.

Adele said that touring "doesn't suit me particularly well" because "I'm a real homebody".

The star is coming to the end of her run of gigs across the UK, Ireland, Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

She wrote: "So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end.

"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things.

"Plus, I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!"

The mother-of-one added: "I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done.

"I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live.

"And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.

"Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life."

Adele also made an emotional plea to fans to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, during the London show.