Off-road motorbikes seized in anti-social behaviour crack-down

Police have seized two off-road motorbikes in Billinge following mounting complaints of anti-social behaviour.

The bikes were recovered as part of “Operation Springwatch”, an initiative between officers and St Helens Council to fight anti-social conduct in Billinge.

On Sunday, April 2, officers from Merseyside Police patrolled the area on quad bikes before seizing the two off-ride vehicles in Billinge Hill.

Sgt Leigh Price, of St Helens police, said: “These seizures are a response to complaints from members of the community about anti-social behaviour in the Billinge area, and the noise and distress that off-road bikes can cause to members of the public.

“What the bikes seized lack in size they more than make up for in noise. We are determined to rid St Helens of this menace, and make our roads and green spaces safer and more pleasant places to live, work and visit.

“Operation Springwatch is a valuable partnership and we will continue to work closely alongside the council to respond to any concerns.

“We will continue to take action whenever the community tells us there are problems. I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal or nuisance scrambler bikes in their areas to get in touch with us and I can assure them that we will take action.

“We will be concentrating on areas where people have told us they are suffering because of the way scrambler and quad bikes are being ridden and used.”

St Helens cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Lisa Preston, said that it is reassuring to see such “successful targeted action”.

Coun Preston added: “. I encourage residents to remain vigilant and alert police to use of these bikes so that even more can be removed from our street”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.