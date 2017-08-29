Off-road bike seized in Parr

Police in St Helens have seized an off-road bike as part of an ongoing campaign to tackle anti-social bike use.

Officers seized the off-road motorbike in a field near Malvern Road in Parr at around 4.35pm on Friday, August 25.

The owner, a 33-year-old man from the Parr area, had been issued with a Section 59 warning previously, but was found in the area where there have been a number of complaints about anti-social behaviour.

Insp Leigh Price said: “We know that off-road bikes can cause significant nuisance, stress and danger to members of our communities, that’s why our officers continue to work proactively to find and disrupt those who use off-road motorbikes in a criminal or anti-social manner. If you are issued with a Section 59 warning because of your behaviour and you ignore us, there are no excuses, we will take your vehicle away.

“We will continue to act on any information so if you know where these bikes are being stored or who is storing them, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”