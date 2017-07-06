Nursery told it must improve

A nursery has been told it needs to improve after a visit by education inspectors.

Ambrose Day Nursery in Westleigh had previously been judged as “good”, but has now been given the lower rating of “requires improvement” by Ofsted.

Inspector Vickie Halliwell highlighted issues with the way staff were deployed and the play equipment available for children.

Her report said: “Weaknesses in the deployment of staff mean the quality of teaching is not consistently strong. High-quality teaching is regularly interrupted because staff have to stop to meet the individual needs of the children in the nursery.”

As an example, she said children “listen enthralled” when staff read stories but “lose interest” when they pause to help other youngsters. The inspector also found staff supervision arrangements were “not robust enough” and training was “not well focused”.

She reported that systems for self-evaluation had “not been rigorous enough to maintain the good quality the setting previously achieved.”

But the report states staff were “well qualified”, knew children well and quickly identified those in need of extra support. Children were “becoming confident learners” and developing the skills they need for school.

The report said: “Children are very happy and settled, they move around confidently and enjoy their time in the nursery. Self-help skills and personal independence are very well promoted.”

Joanne Waywell, from the nursery, said: “We note the judgement of this Ofsted inspection but feel very disappointed at the findings. We have always been rated good by Ofsted since opening 13 years ago so this result is upsetting.

“We always put children’s care, safety and well-being at the forefront of our practice which has been highlighted within the report.

“We want to reassure parents that we are working hard to regain our good rating and are confident this can be achieved shortly with the support of our children, parents and staff along with help from the local authority.”