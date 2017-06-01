Northbound M57 reopens after incident

Motorway users in Merseyside are being advised the northbound M57 near Prescot has now reopened following this morning’s serious incident.

The closure followed the incident at the start of the northbound exit slip road at junction 2 of the motorway just after 9.30am today.

The motorway was closed between junction 2 and junction 1 at Tarbock Island interchange where it meets junction 6 of the M62 and the A5300 local road (Knowsley Expressway).

All the closures were lifted at around 1pm after a police incident investigation was completed.

Merseyside Police responded to reports that a male had fallen from a bridge.

No-one else has been reported injured and enquiries are being made to trace and speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.