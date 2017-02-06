Thieves drag motorist from his car

A motorist was dragged from his high-performance car as he waited for it to defrost, then watched helplessly as thieves drove it away.

The unnamed victim, who was said in a social media message to be a headmaster, was following police security advice in not leaving vehicles unattended while de-icing them and sitting in his BMW 3 Series outside his home in Ratcliffe Road, Aspull, on Monday morning.

But it counted for klittle when two men loomed out of the darkness, wrenched open his car door and dragged him onto the drive.

The victim put up a struggle but the figures got into the white BMW 3 Series and drove away.

That was not before the man threw a cup at the car, breaking the windscreen, thereby making it harder to drive and more easy for witnesses to recognise.

At present, however, the car - said on the social media post to bear the registration MW62 YDO - has not been found.

A police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to Ratcliffe Road at 6.35am on Monday to reports of a robbery but details at present were scant. It was said that the victim appeared to have suffered a minor injury in the incident but had carried on to work.

The robbers were described as in their late 20s to early 30s and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information, including the whereabouts of the car, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.