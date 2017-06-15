Signed copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf up for auction in Lancashire

An "extremely rare" signed copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf is to be sold at a Lancashire auction house this morning.

The blue cloth-covered 1935 edition bears the Nazi dictator's signature on the front fly leaf.

It was presented to former BBC and Oxford Mail journalist Peter Cadogan during a visit to Munich in the late 1930s.

It will be sold at Silverwoods auction house on Lincoln Way, Clitheroe and is expected to raise more than £1,000.

Auctioneer James Thompson said some people "wouldn't touch anything Nazi with a bargepole", but others believe the book should be preserved, despite Hitler's appalling reign.

"In a way, it's a way to touch a monster," he added.

Mein Kampf, which translates as My Struggle, was first published in 1925 and sets out Hitler's political ideology and plans for Germany.

The example being sold is thought to be especially rare because Hitler was known to resist signing documents of any kind.