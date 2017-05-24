Raid on Manchester city centre flats part of terrorist investigation

A block of flats was raided this afternoon as part of the investigation into the terrorist atrocity at the Manchester Arena, confirmed Greater Manchester Police.

Passersby reported six vehicles with armed and military officers conducting the raid on Granby Row in Central Manchester.

A spokesman for GMP said: "Officers have this afternoon carried out a search at an address in Manchester City Centre as part of the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena.

"That search is ongoing. In order to do this safely we briefly closed a railway line, but it has now been reopened."