North West Conservative MEP Sajjad Karim, has reacted to the attack at the Manchester Arena last night, which killed 22 including children and injured 59.

Speaking from Indonesia where he is leading a Trade Delegation from the European Parliament Sajjad stated: "Yesterday young people from across the country gathered in Manchester for an evening of enjoyment. That evening ended is death and injury for many and shock and outrage for us all.

"Our Police, emergency services and the people of Manchester responded as only they can; swiftly, efficiently with care and compassion, pulling together to help all those affected.

"We stand as one in the face of the worst atrocity committed in our foremost Northern city, joining together across communities in the face of evil.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who have been touched by this cowardly attack. Manchester I am proud of you!"

This morning proceedings in the Indonesian Parliament meeting with the Delegation opened with an expression of condolences and a minute’s silence.