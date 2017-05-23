Search

Manchester Arena terror attack

On Monday evening a suicide bomber killed innocent young children, teens and their parents at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Here is our coverage:

Islamic state claim responsibility for Manchester Arena suicide bombing

8 year-old girl from Tarleton confirmed dead in 'terror attack' at Manchester Arena

More than a dozen Ribble Valley school pupils at Manchester bomb attack gig

Man arrested in connection with terror attacks at Manchester Arena

Friends pay tribute to “beautiful girl” killed in Manchester Arena bombing

Bishop's condolences to Manchester terror victims

Homeless man cradled dying woman in his arms

Lancashire schoolgirls were minutes from Manchester horror bomb blast

Wigan schoolgirl tells of Manchester bombing horror

Region's football clubs shocked by Manchester Arena terror attack

Andy Burnham: Manchester bombing an 'evil act' targeting children

Preston mum tells of horror after witnessing 'terror attack' aftermath at Manchester Arena

'It shook my whole body' - Blackpool mum caught up in 'explosion' at Manchester Arena

UPDATE: Children and young people confirmed among the dead after 'terrorist incident' in Manchester

Northern rail service changes following suspected terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

Manchester attack: How you can help – wherever you are