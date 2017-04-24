Man’s desperate appeal: “I just need my arm back”

A man is appealing for the safe return of his artificial limb after despicable thieves stole it from his car.

Peter Smith woke up to find his possessions strewn all over his driveway on Smallbrook Lane, Leigh, after accidentally leaving his car unlocked overnight.

I looked around and thought, hang on, where’s my false arm gone? Peter Smith

Going out to investigate, Peter found his glovebox had been ransacked and his entire centre console had been taken.

The 35-year-old was initially bemused to discover that some expensive valuables and a small amount of cash had been left behind, before the reality of the callous act sank in.

Peter, who works as a shipping supervisor for an engineering company, said: “I looked around and thought, hang on, where’s my false arm gone?

“I thought to myself - nobody would take that. But then I realised it wasn’t there. I just don’t understand why you would do this. My neighbour came out to check what was happening, and he couldn’t believe it.”

Peter was born with no arm just below the elbow and the misery of the situation is compounded by the vital daily uses for his prosthesis.

“They’ve taken my independence. I need my arm to drive. I have a manual car and my arm was designed for driving. Now I won’t be able to change gear,” he said.

It could take as long as two months to have another prosthesis custom built. It is electrically powered and is bespoke and made to measure specifically for Peter.

Desperately needing his arm back, Peter appealed to the culprits to return it as soon as possible.

He said: “I’m not bothered who has done it, just return it. Just leave it outside my house if needs be.”

The theft took place on the night of Wednesday to Thursday April 5 to 6.

Police have been informed and are looking into the incident.

Anyone with information should ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.