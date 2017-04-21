Food recall after pieces of metal found in trimmed beans

A major supermarket is recalling packets of trimmed beans over fears that they contain pieces of metal.

The Food Standards Agency has advised that packets of the beans, which are sold in packets of 170g, with a display date of until 22, 23, 24 April should not be consumed.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “We have been made aware of two incidents involving metal being found in two packets of green beans.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority, so as a precaution, we are recalling the products and are continuing with our investigation.

"The relevant authorities have been informed and we are also talking to the two customers.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety."

Customers who have bought packets of these beans are asked to return them to their nearest Morrisons store where they will receive a full refund.