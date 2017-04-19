Eight arrested in crackdown on human trafficking for sex trade

Early morning raids have been carried out in Blackpool and Preston as part of an investigation into human trafficking, linked to prostitution.

A 27-year--old woman was arrested in Station Road, Blackpool this morning.

Police at the scene of one of the raids

One man aged 30 was arrested at an address on Arkwright Road in Preston. Another man, aged 29, was arrested at an address in Walton-le-Dale.

Raids also took place in Blackburn, Gateshead in Northumbria and Evesham, near Worcester, with a total of seven men and one woman taken into custody

All have all been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to traffic for sexual exploitation and conspiring to incite prostitution.

They are all currently in custody.

Eight women were found inside the addresses and were suspected of being trafficked to the UK from Romania for the purposes of prostitution.

Police said the women are being supported following the raids.

The arrests are part of one of the biggest operations of its kind in the country and follow a long running investigation led by Lancashire Constabulary’s human trafficking and modern slavery team, Op Proteus.

Det Insp Mark Vaughton, of Op Proteus, said: “Today’s arrests are the latest stage of a long-running proactive investigation by Lancashire Constabulary into the activities of a Romanian organised crime group which we believe has been trafficking women into the country for the purposes of prostitution.

“I’d like to thank our colleagues in the other force areas and at the National Crime Agency for the assistance in co-ordinating and carrying out today’s activity.

“While this is just the latest phase of this operation today’s activities has seen both a number of people arrested and a number of women rescued from exploitation.

“Modern slavery is not something confined to history, it is still happening today, and it’s happening in Lancashire.

“We would urge you to look closer, modern slavery could be happening right in front of you – whether that’s in nail bars, car washes, rural businesses, brothels, massage parlours, or a property in your neighbourhood.

“In Lancashire we are committed to rooting out those individuals who choose to exploit others and we have dedicated officers working hard to remove this type of threat from our communities.

“This area of policing is complex and identifying modern slavery can be difficult, but we have had a number of successful prosecutions recently and there have been a number of victims who have been rescued from exploitation and are now rebuilding better lives with the right help and support.

“Remember if something doesn’t seem right or you have a suspicion about trafficking or slavery; report your concerns to us.”

Speaking at one of the targeted addresses, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, who has funded an additional two roles in Lancashire to help investigate and build intelligence on modern slavery and human trafficking offences, said: "Today's operation has been a great success and shows why it's so important to remain focused on human trafficking. These were highly organised gangs making thousands of pounds, exploiting the most vulnerable women and girls.

"The success of today's raid is testament to the hard work and professionalism of Lancashire officers and I'm proud that the resources I have put into this fight places us at the forefront of anti-trafficking work in the country.

"Those arrested today are part of the criminal infrastructure that exists to get these young girls into the country. Operations like today limit their ability to operate and will keep more victims out of the clutches of these gangs."

To pass on information anonymously you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous form online www.crimestoppers-uk.org . When you contact them your identity will be protected.

If you think someone is in immediate danger call 999, if you suspect slavery is happening and there is no immediate threat to life then contact police on 101.