Nominations needed for music awards ceremony

St Helens’ Music Education Hub is looking to celebrate three talented young musicians with special awards, and is welcoming nominations for them now.

The awards were launched last year to celebrate and support young musicians, with one dedicated to the memory of courageous schoolboy Harrison Ledsham – a pupil in the Council’s Music Service – who died aged 12 in 2015 after battling bone cancer.

The Harrison Ledsham Award – to be given by Harrison’s parents Karen and Paul Ledsham – and a further two Music Education Hub Awards, will be presented on the final evening of this year’s Summer Concerts at the town hall (July 4 to 7).

Applicants must either live or be educated in the borough and be between 10 and 18 years-old. Applicants must be nominated by their school teacher, instrumental tutor or other adult mentor that is connected with their music making, like a band or choir conductor.

The awards are not genre, instrument or voice specific, but will be judged on the musical potential and achievement of each young person, and are also open to young composers and songwriters.

The closing date for entries is May 26 with judging taking place on June 23 and 24.

Shortlisted nominees will get to attend a series of musical development workshops taking place on Friday, June 23 from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday, June 24 from 9.30am to 3pm.

These workshops are designed to support, observe and assess the musical potential of each candidate consisting of music workshops, developmental discussions and a masterclass in which the applicants will perform a solo piece and be given feedback from music mentors.

For an application form please telephone the Music Service on 01744 677946, email musicservice@sthelens.gov.uk or call in at the Beacon Building, College Street, WA10 1TF.