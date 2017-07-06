No place for hate during transgender celebration

St Helens Council is calling on residents to back its No Place For Hate campaign ahead of a national transgender celebration weekend.

The local authority is keen to spread the message about combatting hate crime ahead of Sparkle, which runs between July 7 and 9.

The council wants to make residents aware of the support available to hate crime victims and urge people to come forward and report incidents.

To coincide with Sparkle’s annual celebration of diversity the council will have the campaign logo prominently displayed on social media.

The town hall also wants residents to share the bold image and promote messages supporting transgender inclusion and acceptance by taking the council’s anti hate crime pledge.

Sparkle, the national transgender charity, hosts a free family-friendly event during the weekend, with food, market stalls, music and fashion in Manchester city centre’s Sackville Gardens.

Hate crime is any offence or incident committed against individuals, groups or communities because of who they are and can include physical assault, damage to property, arson, graffiti, threats, verbal abuse, bullying, obscene telephone calls, and text and social media messages.

Although incidents of hate crime remain low in St Helens, the crime can have a devastating impact on communities. Victims are often reluctant to report it due to embarrassment or fear of doing so.

To tackle this, new posters have been created to encourage victims of transphobic hate crime to come forward.

To make a personal pledge to celebrate diversity and challenge hate crime in St Helens visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/hatecrime

Anyone affected by hate crime can report it to Stop Hate UK by calling 0800 138 1625 or texting 07717 989 025, or call Merseyside Police on 101.