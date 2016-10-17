Newton blues club axed

Mystery surrounds the decision to close a well-regarded blues club in Newton-le-Willows.

The True Blues Club - which has attracted numerous top notch artists over the past few years, including singer Dani Wilde, Cry Baby and Jon Amor and Friends, had operated from Earlestown Conservative Club in Earle Street.

Singer Dani Wilde

The organisers issued a statement announcing the closure but did not offer an explanation.

The statement said: “It is with the deepest regret that due to circumstances way beyond our control Steve and I have been forced to close the True Blues Club.

“We would like to thank all the bands who, over the years, have given us many special nights but special thanks must co to all the Blues Loving fans who have turned out in all weathers to support us.

“We sincerely hope we can resurrect the TBC in the not to distant future!”