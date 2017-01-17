New year fitness crusade to save lives

A major charity initiative is urging families across the North West to take action to combat the “January blues” by taking simple steps which will also help to protect their long-term physical health.

A UK-wide survey commissioned by the National Charity Partnership, a collaboration between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation and Tesco, found that dark nights, lack of money and cold weather contribute to almost four in five adults in the region feeling down in January. Almost one in three say going for a walk or a jog helps improve their mood, but only 12 per cent actually do it.

The partnership is running a campaign, Let’s Do This, to help adults reduce their risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease by taking small steps towards healthier lifestyles. Its online Goal Setter allows people to set and monitor their health-related targets.

For more details visit: http://www.lets-dothis.org.uk.