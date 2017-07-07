New trampoline park opens in St Helens

A new attraction which blends the fun of a ball pool with modern augmented reality gaming has opened at Air Factory trampoline park in St Helens.

Believed to be the only one of its kind in the UK, the AR Zone attraction allows visitors to play a variety of fun video games from within a huge ball pool.

The AR Zone is just part of a huge 33m2 ball pool filled with over 100,000 balls along with some larger zorbs and inflatables that people can climb inside to float across the balls.

The new attraction, which is included as part of the trampoline park admission, is the first addition since the venue opened last autumn and further enhances the Air Factory experience.

Kane McQuade, general manager of Air Factory, said:

“Augmented reality is a real buzzword in the leisure industry, and we’re pleased to be the first trampoline park to bring this type of gaming experience to the UK.

“A huge new gaming screen has been fitted at the end of our ball pool and the AR technology uses cameras to monitor the position of the balls as the players launch them forwards.

“The action on screen and outcome of the games is directly affected by the players’ interactions with the balls themselves.

“It’s a unique attraction and a superb addition to our arena of trampolines, battle beams and slam dunk courts, marking us out as offering something different to other trampoline parks in the country.”

More details about all of the activities are available on the Air Factory website: www.airfactory.co.uk or by visiting Facebook: @airfactory.uk or Twitter: @airfactory_uk