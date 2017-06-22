New ticket machine for Eccleston train station

Work has started adding new facilities Eccleston Park rail station.

A new ticket vending machine will be installed at the station, along with new signage.

Sharon Keith, Regional Director for Northern, said: “Eccleston Park is the first location to benefit from our Better Stations programme, which will see improvements at the majority of our stations during the next three years.

“We have recently completed a trial phase at four stations – where we tested some of the potential facilities we will roll out – but Eccleston Park is the site of the first formal work to be carried out as part of the programme.”

Sharon added: “This is the first step on a long, but exciting, modernisation journey for Northern and our customers, which will not only see improvements at stations, but also new trains, refurbished trains and 2,000 extra services – all by 2020.”

Better Stations is a three-year plan which will see combinations of improvements such as new or refurbished shelters and waiting rooms, new tickets vending machines, modern customers information systems, improved seating, better lighting and more accessibility features.