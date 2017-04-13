New jobs created at borough McDonalds

Fifteen new jobs have been created following a refurbishment at Earlestown’s McDonald’s restaurant.

After significant investment from local franchisee Dave Shaw, the McDonald’s restaurant on Deacon Trading Estate, has received a major digital makeover creating 15 jobs for the local area.

With innovations led by improving the customer experience, these major digital changes benefit everyone.

To improve the speed and ease of ordering, you now have the option to use one of *2* self-order kiosks. These allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices.

These changes have been designed with changing customer needs in mind, and the dedicated dining room hosts ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible.

Table service has also been introduced to the restaurant, which aims to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food,

potentially with children, bags and buggies. Customer feedback has so far been positive; families enjoy ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing, and people feel it means they have more time to chat with friends and family.

*Dave Shaw owns and operates 11 restaurants in the area including the one on Deacon Trading Estate.* *“Since we’ve re-opened we’ve noticed a change in how our customers are treating our restaurant,” he said.

“People who used to pop in for a quick bite to eat are staying longer to make use of the tech we now have on offer, such as our tablets and free Wifi.

“We’ve also noticed a difference in the way people are ordering, for example people are now more aware of our healthier options such as swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.

“These changes have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and the new technology benefits everyone – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing mums with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.”