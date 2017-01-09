New contract awarded for substance misuse service

A new charity has been awarded a new contract for a community based drug and alcohol treatment service.

Social care and health charity change, grow, live (CGL) has been awarded the new contract by St Helens Council to run the service, for individuals and their families who require assistance with substance misuse, from February 1.

It will provide a wide range of services including health and wellbeing interventions, assessment and recovery planning, clinical services, housing advice, links into employment, training and education, recovery support and substance misuse training for local organisations.

CGL will work with a number of partners across St Helens to deliver a holistic and comprehensive range of services to meet the needs of people in local communities.

The service, awarded by St Helens Council, will be based at Lincoln House in Corporation Street, St Helens, with a range of discreet community venues across the county enabling equitable access for St Helens residents, with the aim of making recovery services accessible to all.

It will be fully integrated, supporting people throughout their personal journeys and focus on enabling people to move on with their lives and reach their full potential.

Sue Shaw, Director at CGL said: “We are delighted to be awarded this service, and build on the solid foundation of drug and alcohol treatment already in place in St Helens.

“The area has seen a growth in the thriving recovery community, and we look forward to supporting individuals to help improve their lives. We will work with our able and expert group of local partners to ensure a high quality, accessible and holistic service for the local people.”

CGL aims to support and enable people to change their lives for the better and achieve positive and life-affirming goals.

Interim Director of Public Health Sue Forster said: “There have been many positive steps in recent years to tackle alcohol and drug related harm in St Helens, however we still have a long way to go.

“We welcome the support of individuals, families, communities and key partner agencies in meeting today’s challenges and helping to build resilience for future generations.

“CGL will provide not only high quality treatment but expertise, guidance and leadership to help us jointly to improve lives in St Helens”.