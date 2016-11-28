New appeal to find missing teen

A fresh appeal to find a missing 15-year-old has been launched.

Peter Jones has been missing since October 10 when he was last seen in the St Helens area.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with short light brown bushy hair and of slim build, with green eyes and a Liverpool accent. He was wearing a black north face jacket, black track suit bottoms and black trainers.

Jones has been sighted in Anfield and Old Swan and is also known to frequent the Tuebrook, and Broad green areas.

Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Peter and return him home safely and would urge anyone who knows his whereabouts, or who has seen a male resembling him not to approach Peter, but to call police on the 101 number.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.