Naming ceremonies offered a Rainford’s ‘green’ cemetery

A Rainford business which offers environmentally friendly burials is extending its services to provide naming ceremonies.

GreenAcres Rainford offer parents the opportunity to celebrate the birth or the naming of a child and to welcome them into the family unit.

Set in 65 acres, the serene and peaceful woodlands at GreenAcres Rainford provide a setting for an alternative and non-religious ceremony.

Keely Thompson, marketing manager at Greenacres, said: “We are excited to be able to offer families our stunning Woodland Hall with its floor to ceiling glass windows overlooking a wildflower meadow and picturesque valley for baby naming ceremonies. Our venue will provide a truly unique and special day to celebrate your precious new addition to the family.”

Naming ceremonies are typically led by a family member or celebrant, they can involve readings or poems, parental promises and commitments to the child as well as to each other, the appointment of ‘guideparents’ and perhaps a symbolic action such as planting a tree, signing a certificate or writing in a wish book.

The site also offers environmentally friendly burials.