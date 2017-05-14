Musical youth at Prescot Festival

The Prescot Festival will showcase young, rising musical and artistic talent in June this year.

Primary and secondary school children from across the borough of Knowsley will once again perform live in pursuit of the title of Young Instrumentalist of Prescot during this year’s 10-day programme.

Sonny Fielding, a former St Edmund Arrowsmith student from Whiston, wowed judges three times to take the title—and this year he’s upping his game and appearing at the Royal Albert Hall for the opening night of the BBC Proms.

He’ll be singing as part of the City of Birmingham Symphony Youth Chorus, also known as the BBC Proms Youth Choir.

The young tenor, now 18, has been studying at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music alongside his A-levels at Cronton College, and has received a scholarship to study singing at the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in September.

“It was a great encouragement to be recognised for my musical talent through the Prescot Festival,” said Sonny.

“To be awarded the title of Young Instrumentalist three times has really spurred me on to be the musician I am today.”

Festival Artistic Director Dr Robert Howard added: "Sonny has always shown a real joy and expressiveness in his musicianship, and it’s a pleasure to see him go on to even greater things.”

Local primary school pupils will also get their chance to shine at this year’s festival, with a Schools’ Poetry Showcase at St Mary and St Paul’s School.

The festival opens on Friday 16 June with Leyland Band—not only Lancashire’s number one-ranking brass band, but also among its most youthful, featuring a plethora of young musicians.

Other highlights of the festival, which ends on Sunday 25 June, include organist Ian Tracey, jazz quintet the Chilled Lemons and Phoenix Concert Orchestra.

Tickets are on sale at Poco Coffee (30 Eccleston Street, Prescot, L34 5QJ) and online at www.prescotfestival.co.uk