Murder probe in St Helens after man is stabbed to death

Police have launched a murder probe after a man was stabbed to death in St Helens last night.

Officers were called to a property on Napier Close following reports a man in his 40s had sustained a stab wound to his chest.

He was rushed to hospital but died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “At this time, the man is yet to be formally identified and his next of kin have been informed. A Home Office Post Mortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

“A 34-year-old man from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed.

“An investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident has now been launched, house to house enquiries are being carried out and CCTV opportunities are being explored.

“The property has been sealed off to enable officers to forensically examine the scene.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to contact police on 0151 777 6041, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.