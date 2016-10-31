MP Conor delivered his own daughter on living room floor

A Labour MP has revealed that he delivered his own daughter on the living room floor after his wife gave birth rather more quickly than expected.

Conor McGinn sprang into action when wife Kate went into labour on Friday evening, delivering Neasa Constance after “a crash course in midwifery over the phone with a 999 call-handler”.

The Northern Ireland-born politician, 32, announced the birth in a Facebook post, saying “mum and baby are doing very well”.

He added: “Dad is only slightly traumatised after delivering the baby on the living room floor when she decided to arrive a bit quicker than expected... so quickly in fact that she beat the ambulance to it, meaning I had to have a crash course in midwifery over the phone with a 999 call-handler!

“Those ‘Labour delivers all year round’ leaflets will take on a new meaning in St Helens...

“Neasa is healthy and content and we feel very lucky and happy to have her.”

The couple married in 2009 and already have a son.

Mr McGinn, who was elected in 2015, was a Labour whip before standing down earlier this month following the controversial sacking of chief whip Dame Rosie Winterton in Jeremy Corbyn’s reshuffle.