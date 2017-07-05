MP blasts Tories over Job Centre silence

A St Helens MP has derided the Government’s lack of action over an axe-threated job centre.

Conor McGinn says he has raised several questions about the Newton-le-Willows site but hasn’t received a single response.

“It might be a new Parliament but it’s the same old guff from the Tory Government,” said Mr McGinn.

“It’s been six months since they announced plans to close Newton-le-Willows Jobcentre, but my latest question to ministers on the issue has exposed a complete lack of clarity and a reluctance to give any information to people who will be affected.

“The uncertainty around the Newton-le-Willows Jobcentre is totally unacceptable.”

The Newton site isn’t the only local Job Centre facing closure.

Atherton’s Jobcentre has been earmarked for thge axe by the Department of Work and Pensions.

It follows a report published by the DWP contained a full list of job centres that will either be retained or divested. Some 78 smaller job centres will be merged with larger ones, and 50 others will be co-located with local government premises. Up to 27 back office buildings will be closed to make way for five brand new sites which are planned for 2018. The DWP said the proposals will enable them to offer a more efficient service while delivering good value for the taxpayer.