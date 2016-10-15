Moulettes bring their stunning live show to Citadel tonight

Alternative popsters Moulettes perform at the Citadel in St Helens tonight.

Stunning three-part female vocals and a whole host of instruments combine to create a sound that you’re unlikely to hear anywhere else.

Tinderbox

Moulettes are a Brighton-based British band of Björk, Frank Zappa and Gentle Giant loving Multi instrumentalists that weave in and out of several genres.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to catch one of their live shows yet, we strongly suggest you book your tickets for what is sure to be an unforgettable night of music.

Their eclectic style of Indie- Pop testifies to the scope of their creativity; which has drawn together such a varied ensemble of featured artists including legends Arthur Brown (God of Hellfire) and Herbie Flowers (Lou Reed, Bowie), as well as contemporaries Blaine Harrison (Mystery Jets), The Unthanks and Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls) and many more.

From starting playing together at school in Glastonbury to residencies on Tin Pin Alley, to a multitude of festivals and relentless world touring they have become renowned for their breathtaking live shows.

On the way the band have shared the stage and studio with well known artists in Folk, Prog, Pop and Rock, including Mick Jagger, Nick Cave, Seasick Steve, Bonobo, Gentle Giant, Mumford and Sons, Dave Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Bellowhead, The Levellers, Nizlopi and many more.

For further information or to book tickets call the Citadel Box Office on 01744 735436 or visit the Citadel website www.citadel.org.uk.

Meanwhile, the Citadel this October half-term will see a stunning re-telling of a Han Christian Andersen’s The Tinderbox.

Norwich Puppet Theatre Company breathe new life into the classic tale using puppetry, music and stunning animation.

Join a roguish soldier as he acquires a magic tinderbox which gives him the power to summon three

extraordinary dogs to do his bidding. Watch the soldier’s remarkable roller coaster adventure from

rags to riches and back again! Will he survive and win the love of the beautiful princess?

This enchanting tale of magic, bravery and love is perfect for children four plus and their families.

The venue opens at 2pm and as with all family shows, there will be a free arts and craft session to keep the kids (and probably the grownups) entertained while they wait for the show to start. Tickets are priced at just £5 for children/concessions and £7 for adults.

Call 01744 735 436 or go to www.citadel.org.uk to book your tickets.