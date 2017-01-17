Motorists to face more big car insurance rises

Drivers in the North West are facing a steep climb in the cost of car insurance.

According to the latest Confused.com car insurance price index, over the last 12 months, prices have rocketed by 13 per cent - equivalent to £92 – on average. And historical car insurance price rises show the region has seen an increase of 64 per cent over the last decade.

This means drivers can now expect to pay £779 for a typical comprehensive car insurance policy, compared to just £687 this time last year.

Car insurance prices are continuing this upward trend across the UK, putting pressure on drivers’ already stretched wallets. Over the last 12 months, UK prices have increased by 14 per cent on average, meaning a driver can now expect to pay £767 for a typical comprehensive car insurance policy, the costliest since mid-2012 when the average was £797.