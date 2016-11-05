Motorist’s lucky escape from overturned car

A young motorist was fortunate to walk away after his car hit a street light and rolled onto its roof.

The incident happened on Wigan Road in Billinge close to the Mount Pleasant farmhouse at around 1.30pm on Saturday November 5.

Emergency services believe the 26-year-old man lost control of the silver Vauxhall Astra and mounted a grass verge before the vehicle overturned.

The vehicle was wrecked in the incident, which forced police and firefighters to close one lane of the road and direct traffic.

An air ambulance which was in the area attended but the paramedics decided the driver, who crawled out of the badly-damaged car through a smashed passsenger window, did not need airlifting to hospital.

Firefighters from Wigan and Eccleston stations attended the scene and remained there for around an hour.

Watch officer Mike Fairhurst from Wigan fire station said: “He didn’t appear to have any significant injuries and to be honest he is extremely lucky because the car was most definitely a write off.

“He has been fortunate not to hit any cars coming the other way.

“We made the scene safe and assisted the driver until the ambulance arrived.”