Missing St Helens man ‘met mystery woman by canal’

The partner of a man who has been missing for over a week is set to make an emotional plea for him to return home.

Trevor Farthing, who is a regular visitor to the Sankey canal off Bradlegh Road, Newton, hasn’t been seen since June 21.

The 52-year-old met with a mystery woman close to the canal before his disappearance, police say.

A police spokesman said Trevor’s disappearance was out of character and had left his family distraught.

His partner Marie will today make a public appeal for him to return home.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, medium build and with a shaved head and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a scorpion on the top of his left arm and a tattoo of a union jack on his right arm. When he was last seen Trevor was wearing a brown/khaki t-shirt.