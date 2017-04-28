Missing sex offender ruled out from driver investigations

Police have ruled out links between a missing sex offender and an investigation into an incident in which a 10-year-old girl was approached by a driver.

Merseyside Police received reports on Monday April 24 that a man driving a black saloon-type car pulled up in front of the girl at the junction of Fleet Lane and Stocks Avenue in Parr.

The man then made a gesture to the girl from the car, apparently beckoning her towards the vehicle, in the incident around 5.23pm.

The girl was not harmed in anyway by the driver, who drove off after she ran away.

Quite separately, Lancashire Police issued an appeal for help in finding Christopher Spelman, who was convicted of a number of historic sex offences against a girl under 14, which happened in Carnforth in 2014.

The last sighting of Spelman was in the St Helens area within the last three weeks, and it was thought that there could have been a link between him and the incident involving the 10-year-old girl.

But officers appear to have now quashed any connection after releasing a description of the driver in said incident, who is described as being in his twenties. Spelman, however, is 57.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to call 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.