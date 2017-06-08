St Helens Police are warning the public of missing medication, which if taken in large doses could cause "serious" problems.

The medication, which includes Epelin, Quitipine and other tablets, was in a holdall that went missing at some point on Wednesday, June 7 from a bar in St Helens Town Centre.

Officers have warned that if taken in large quantities, some of the medication could cause serious medical problems.

The tablets are believed to have been in a holdall along with clothes and paperwork. The owner was out with friends and noticed the following morning that the holdall had gone missing.

Anyone who finds the hold-all is urged to hand it in straightaway either to their nearest pharmacy or call the police on 101.