A popular Mexican restaurant is to open its door later this year at a St Helens town centre development.

Chiquitos will open an eaterie at the West Point development on the site of the former St Thomas’ Square shopping centre site.

The Chiquitos chain is one of the most popular in the country

The development, opposite Cineworld cinema, has been in development for several years.

It already boasts an Aldi supermarket and a Costa coffee.

A Chiquitos spokesman said “it is likely to open in the autumn or winter of this year”.